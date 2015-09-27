Carson: We need to talk about Islam and sharia law

Former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who's surging in the latest polls, said Sunday that Americans need to talk about Islam and sharia law.

In response to a question about his controversial comment last week that he would not advocate making a Muslim president, Carson said on ABC's "This Week" that the first part of his statement, that he would support anybody who followed American values and principles, was always left out by the media.

"Why do you guys always leave that part out, I wonder?" asked Carson, who is fourth in the Washington Examiner's presidential power rankings.

Host Martha Raddatz replied: "I don't think we do, Dr. Carson, and it really was quite clear: 'I would not advocate that we put a Muslim in charge of this nation.' You also talked about sharia law; that they must denounce sharia law. You assume that all Muslims embrace sharia law?"

