Canada

Canadians feel ‘under economic attack,’ frustration with US over Trump tariffs, annexation talk: ambassador

Trump has suspended 25% tariffs on most goods from Canada, Mexico for one month

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Trump says he paused some tariffs to ‘help’ Mexico and Canada to a ‘certain extent’ Video

Trump says he paused some tariffs to ‘help’ Mexico and Canada to a ‘certain extent’

President Donald Trump sits down with Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Canadians feel "frustrated" with the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s talk of annexing the country along with his tariffs on Canadian goods, Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman said Sunday.

Hillman detailed the frustration that Canadians are feeling with their neighbor during an appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation," saying its citizens "don’t really appreciate it."

"They're getting a little bit frustrated with that kind of rhetoric," Hillman said, referring to Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st state. "But more importantly, Canadians are frustrated with our neighbors."

"Canadians feel under attack – under economic attack," Hillman said about Trump’s tariffs. "And that is causing some challenges for sure across Canadian society."

TRUMP TEASES TARIFFS AGAINST MEXICO, CANADA MAY GO HIGHER IN THE FUTURE

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump pumps his fist before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. began imposing a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, and an additional 10% levy on Chinese imports as Trump looks to curtail drug trafficking and illegal immigration. 

The Trump Tariff Roller Coaster Video

By Thursday, Trump suspended the 25% tariffs on most goods from Canada and Mexico covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) for one month. 

TRUMP TO PUT TARIFF EXEMPTIONS ON CERTAIN GOODS FROM CANADA, MEXICO

Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs come as Canada is set to elect a new leader who will succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has recently had a contentious relationship with Trump.

Trudeau announces resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to step down as the country's leader after nearly 10 years. (AP/Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press, File)

Hillman said Canada’s new leader will "prioritize trying to have a good and healthy and productive relationship" with Trump.

"I am sure that that's going to be possible," she said. "Relationships go both ways, but I know that on our side, that's going to be a priority."

