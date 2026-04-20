Canada's prime minister refers to US economic ties as a weakness

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney asserted that many of his nation's prior "strengths" stemming from its close relationship with the U.S. have turned into "weaknesses" that must be addressed.

"The U.S. has fundamentally changed its approach to trade, raising its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression. Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become our weaknesses, weaknesses that we must correct," Carney said in a video message.

"Workers in our industries most affected by U.S. tariffs, in autos, in steel, in lumber, are under threat. Businesses are holding back investments, restrained by the pall of uncertainty that's hanging over all of us. The U.S. has changed. And we must respond," the Canadian leader declared.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

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"It's about taking back control of our security, our borders, and our future. There are some who say there's no need for a comprehensive plan. They believe we should wait it out in the hope that the United States will return to normal, that the good old days will come back," Carney continued.

"But hope isn't a plan. And nostalgia is not a strategy," he asserted.

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"We have to take care of ourselves because we can't rely on one foreign partner. We can't control the disruption coming from our neighbors. We can't bet our future on the hope that it will suddenly stop. But we can control what happens here. We can build a stronger country that can withstand disruptions from abroad, that creates good jobs here at home, that's a leader in this new world, with a vast network of reliable allies," Carney said.

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President Donald Trump has implemented an aggressive tariff policy. The Supreme Court ruled against him in February, holding that Congress -- not the president -- holds authority over such taxes. Starting Monday, businesses are able to file for tariff refunds, as the federal government starts unwinding billions of dollars in import duties.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.