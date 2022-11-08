California, Vermont enshrine the right to abortion into state constitutions

Voters in California and Vermont both endorsed measures Tuesday to enshrine the right to abortion in their state constitutions following steps by other states to restrict access to providers.

Proposal 5 easily passed in Vermont, with those in favor outnumbering the "no" votes by a 74% to 22% margin, according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday night.

"Vermont voters made history tonight by passing the Reproductive Liberty Amendment," the Reproductive Liberty Amendment committee tweeted. "Vermonters support reproductive freedom in all four corners of the state, and they believe that our reproductive decisions are ours to make without interference from politicians."

Many groups within the state worked to pass the amendment. With its passage, Vermont's constitution will be amended with the 22nd article.

"That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means," it reads.

California also easily passed Proposition 1, which will prohibit the state from denying or interfering with the ability to choose whether to have an abortion or use contraceptives.

Both states are democratic strongholds where the right to an abortion has been championed in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Abortion is a fundamental right, full stop," tweeted California Sen. Alex Padilla, who was elected to the Senate Tuesday after being appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president.

In Michigan, Proposal 3, known as the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, appeared to be on its way to passing Tuesday night. The measure will allow the state to "regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health," according to the ballot language.