Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

California teacher suspended for allegedly targeting White students on basis of race, gender

The teacher allegedly asked White male students to stand up and answer if they 'felt like a minority'

By Elizabeth Troutman | Fox News
close
Report reveals critical race theory ideas found in top medical school programs Video

Report reveals critical race theory ideas found in top medical school programs

Chairman of Do No Harm Dr. Stanley Goldfarb joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the report and why he believes the findings are concerning.

FIRST ON FOX: A San Francisco school district suspended a teacher for discriminating against White male students, according to California Public Records Act documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Nicole Noel Henares allegedly asked White male students in her high school English class to stand up and answer if they "felt like a minority" during the 2022 fall semester. 

Henares’ actions made the Lowell High School students feel "confused, sad and that there was no correct answer for them in that moment," they said in interviews with the district.

After a parent submitted a complaint, the San Francisco Unified School District placed Henares on paid administrative leave, starting Sept. 15, 2022, to conduct an investigation before assigning her Dec. 12 to a 15-day unpaid suspension to be served Dec. 13 to Jan. 12. 

RED STATES OUTPACING PROGRESSIVE-RUN STATES IN 'RACIAL EQUALITY IN EDUCATION,' NEW STUDY REVEALS

Critical race rally

Schoolchildren hold signs against critical race theory, a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions impact racial minorities. (Daniel A. Varela)

The San Francisco Unified School District did not respond to Fox Digital's question about whether Henares is still employed by the high school, but Henares' LinkedIn lists her as an SFUSD high school English teacher.

The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) wants states to discard literacy standards and incorporate teachings of "race, antiracism, anti-Blackness, and LGBTQIA+" in K-12 classrooms. 

The world’s largest education-content publisher made a commitment to "embedding anti-racism" in teaching and learning."

Critical race theory a 'distraction' from real issues in education says expert Video

Henares’ singling out of the students was "in no way related to the class content," the students said in interviews during the district’s investigation. Students also confirmed the use of inappropriate materials in Henares’ class, including the sexually explicit Lil Nas X song "Montero." 

ASSAULT ON CONSERVATIVE GROUPS: 10 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER

The teacher allegedly admitted to singling out the White male students "out of frustration and anger" in investigative interviews Oct. 14 and Nov. 10. She claimed the students dominated the class conversation, pushing her to single them out, but the students present denied this. 

Publishing giant's 'anti-racism' pledge pushes teaching CRT in schools: report Video

Henares denied teaching the Lil Nas X song, though the district found the song to be downloaded on Google Classroom in two different places, and multiple students confirmed she taught the profane pop song. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Henares began working for the district in October 2020. She did not respond to Fox Digital's request for comment.   

More from Politics