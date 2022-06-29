Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

California school board member calls to 'boycott' July 4th

Contra Costa County Board of Education member says she hasn't celebrated Independence Day since 2016

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
A California school board member is calling for an Independence Day boycott after the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anamarie Avila Farias, a member of the Contra Costa County Board of Education, posted an image Tuesday on Facebook that declared, "BOYCOTT 4TH OF JULY."

A general view of the atmosphere during the 2021 Coronado Fourth of July Parade on July 03, 2021 in Coronado, California. 

A general view of the atmosphere during the 2021 Coronado Fourth of July Parade on July 03, 2021 in Coronado, California.  (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

"I haven’t celebrated 4th of July since 2016 and I don’t think it’s a holiday to celebrate," Avila Farias wrote. "What do you think?"

The school board member’s post was met with mixed reviews, with some commenters asking for further clarification. 

FOURTH OF JULY BBQ PRICE UP $10 ONE YEAR AFTER WHITE HOUSE CELEBRATED 16-CENT DISCOUNT

"I am not feeling particularly patriotic," Avila Farias explained. "I am especially not interested in celebrating a holiday centered around freedom from oppressive government when that freedom is not a reality for so many people in this country. 

"Lastly, last Friday women’s reproductive rights were taken away!" she added. "We are not in a place of progress or celebration when human rights are being taken away."

Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations, in Washington, on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations, in Washington, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Avila Farias, who is also an elected member of the Democratic Party of Contra Costa County (DPCCC), later shared a 2020 Medium post from Dana Saxon, titled, "9 Reasons Why I Don’t Celebrate the 4th of July," which argues only white people were freed via the Declaration of Independence, and that "it took nearly another 100 years before my ancestors technically gained their freedom in 1865."

Avila Farias and the DPCCC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fellow school board member Mike Maxwell said he disagreed with Avila Farias' comments but supported her right to say them. 

"It’s her personal Facebook page; she is entitled to say whatever Facebook will allow her to say," Maxwell told Fox News Digital in an email. "And while I also am disappointed with the recent developments in honoring rights among Americans, I do not agree with her statement.

"As long as she is not making the statement on behalf of the Board and County, go for it. But the smart voters will connect who is making that statement," he added.

Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. 

Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

"This type of rhetoric is absolutely disgusting," Matt Shupe, chairman of the Contra Costa Republican Party, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The greatness in America is that people from all different political persuasions, opinions, perspectives are able to have their voice heard and respected, and at the end of the day, we all love this country, regardless of who the president is or who runs Congress."

"The fact that Contra Costa County Democrats are basically protesting this country and its foundation and its core and don't believe in it anymore, I think speaks more volumes to their very twisted thinking and sad ideology at this point," he continued. "Most Americans don’t want this type of rhetoric in our education system."

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

