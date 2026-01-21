Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections

California Republicans appeal to Supreme Court to block congressional maps

State voters greenlit the temporary use of new congressional maps by voting for Proposition 50 last year

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

The California Republican Party is aiming to get the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Golden State from using a new congressional map.

"If left uncorrected, this pernicious and unconstitutional use of race will irreparably harm Applicants and the public. Applicants therefore respectfully request an injunction pending appeal precluding California from conducting any congressional election under the map enacted through Proposition 50 ("Proposition 50 Map") and requiring it to use the prior map adopted in 2021 by the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission," the emergency application declares.

In November, California voters approved Proposition 50 to temporarily adopt the new congressional map.

FEDERAL COURT CLEARS CALIFORNIA'S NEW HOUSE MAP BOOSTING DEMOCRATS AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

U.S. Supreme Court

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2026.  (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Those redrawn districts would apply during this year's midterms.

If California elections are allowed to proceed according to the new map, Democrats would likely see an advantage during the 2026 contests as they seek to win the House majority.

FEDERAL JUDGE SCORCHES DEMS FOR PANDERING TO LATINOS WITH CALIFORNIA MAP IN FIERY DISSENT

U.S. Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"California cannot create districts by race, and the state should not be allowed to lock in districts that break federal law," California Republican Party Chairwoman Corrin Rankin said, according to a post on X by the California Republican Party.

NEWSOM WARNS ‘PATHETIC’ FOREIGN LEADERS TO GROW A BACKBONE IN BIZARRE TAKEDOWN LIKENING TRUMP TO A T.REX

Newsom unleashes on 'pathetic' world leaders 'rolling over' for Trump at Davos Video

"Our emergency application asks the Supreme Court to put the brakes on Prop. 50 now, before the Democrats try to run out the clock and force candidates and voters to live with unconstitutional congressional districts," Rankin said. "Californians deserve fair districts and clean elections, not a backroom redraw that picks winners and losers based on race."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

