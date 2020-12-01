Mike Garcia on flipping CA House seat red: 'I don't want my country to become what California's become'

Former Navy fighter pilot and ardent supporter of President Trump, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., told "Fox & Friends" he ran so the rest of the country doesn't turn into what has become of California.

Garcia retained his congressional seat in a razor-edge finish in the 25th District north of Los Angeles against Democrat Christy Smith, after he won it in a special election in May following the resignation of Rep. Katie Hill in 2019.

"I was seeing things happen at the national level that started to look a lot like California and it scared the hell out of me," Garcia said Tuesday.

DEMOCRAT CHRISTY SMITH CONCEDES TO GOP'S GARCIA IN RACE FOR SEAT HELD BY KATIE HILL

"I don't want my country to become what California's become and I do believe that especially in California we don't have to hit rock bottom," he said, adding, "the politicians of Sacramento have absolutely killed our state and I don't want that to happen to our country."

Instead of the anticipated blue wave, Garcia said it's been a "red recovery" and a "renaissance of conservative values," saying the GOP is within "striking distance" of getting the House majority in 2022.

"This means that Nancy Pelosi, while she'll be able to run the agenda on the floor, she won't be actually running the floor. She's going to have to negotiate in good faith," he said. "There'll be moderates from the left side of the aisle that will come to our side and break our way and we'll actually be able to get meaningful legislation done."

Garcia's victory marks another bright spot for Republicans in the heavily Democratic state. Republicans lost a string of House seats in 2018 but with Garcia's victory, they have now reclaimed four in California.

Republican Young Kim defeated Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros in a district anchored in the one-time GOP stronghold of Orange County, and Republican Michelle Steel claimed the 48th District in Orange County from Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda.

In the Central Valley, Republican former Rep. David Valadao retook his old job from Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who unseated him two years ago.