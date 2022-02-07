Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

California grades President Biden and Golden State Democrats

Biden delivered failing grade on economy, COVID; Newsom gets mixed reviews

Matt Leach
By Matt Leach | Fox News
close
WATCH NOW: California grades President Biden and Golden State Dems Video

WATCH NOW: California grades President Biden and Golden State Dems

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES – Californians pointed to the economy when asked to grade President Biden.

"Everything in the economy is coming from his actions," Hope, who gave Biden a failing grade, told Fox News. "The houses, the market going through the roof, the gas prices, everything you’re buying at the grocery store … it’s all because of him."

WATCH FULL STORY HERE:

WATCH NOW: California grades President Biden and Golden State Dems Video

John, from West Hollywood, gave Biden a "C."

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I feel like a lot of the things he promised he hasn't delivered on quite yet," John told Fox News. "A lot of like bringing the country together, I don't feel like I've seen that so much."

LA'S GARCETTI MOCKED FOR RESPONSE TO MASKLESS PICTURE

Todd, of Orange County, said: "With the inflation rate, all the things that are going on with COVID, he’s not getting great marks in my book."

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021. Gov. Newsom has changed plans and won't be going to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Newsom's office cited "family obligations" as the reason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021. Gov. Newsom has changed plans and won't be going to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Newsom's office cited "family obligations" as the reason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) ((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File))

John was more favorable of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I like him, I give him a B+," he said of the Democrat. "Seems like a nice guy. It seems like he's getting things done."

When asked to grade Newsom, Riley, from Long Beach, said COVID-19 has been overwhelming.

"We really just want to go out and be able to live our life," Riley said. "We want to follow all the mandates, you know, do what the government asked us to, but at the end of the day, we want to go out and still live."

Riley from Long Beach, Ca speaks to Fox News.

Riley from Long Beach, Ca speaks to Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posed for a photo with Magic Johnson and the mayor of San Francisco at a recent NFL playoff game. None of them were wearing masks. Garcetti later told reporters he held his breath while taking the photo.

"Just abide by your own rules," Riley said of the photo. "I have no issue with taking your mask down to take a picture. But it shouldn't be something that you have to defend either."

Todd told Fox News: "I think he should just own it. I don't wear a mask either most of the time, unless I have to." 

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.

Matt Leach is a Fox Digital Originals reporter based in Tampa, FL.

More from Politics