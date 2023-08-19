Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California GOP proposal would distance state party from national messaging on abortion, same-sex marriage

The state's Republican Party will vote on the proposal at its fall convention beginning in late September

Kyle Morris By Kyle Morris Fox News
Published
close
NBC reporter clashes with DeSantis over abortion policy: ‘No indication’ Dems support late term abortion Video

NBC reporter clashes with DeSantis over abortion policy: ‘No indication’ Dems support late term abortion

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., sparred with NBC reporter Dasha Burns over abortion and the 2020 election during an exclusive network interview.

Republicans in California, a state that has increasingly become known for espousing left-wing ideals, are seeking to nix certain anti-abortion and same-sex marriage positions from the state party's platform in an apparent move to resonate with more voters.

Adopted by a party committee in late July, the California GOP proposal that would distance itself from the national party's position on the subjects has the potential to be voted on at the Golden State GOP’s fall convention in Anaheim, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

A draft of the proposal highlights support for "traditional family values" and a "strong and healthy family unit," but language dictating that "it is important to define marriage as a union between one man and one woman" was removed.

The draft also seeks to eliminate the state Republican Party's opposition to abortion being a federally protected right, the outlet reported. Language promoting "adoption as an alternative to abortion" remains, however.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: THE FRONTRUNNER AND CONTENDERS IN THE 2024 GOP PRIMARY FIELD

Marriage equality, abortion protest signs

Republicans in California are seeking to remove certain messaging related to abortion and same-sex marriage from the state party's platform. (Alain JOCARD/AFP, Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Additionally, the outlet reported that the proposal, which reduces the state party's platform from 11 pages to four, removed some "language about taxpayer protection for homeowners and a plank about opposing racism."

"It’s a seismic shift but it’s a shift born out of practical necessity. Look at what’s happening not just in California but in much more conservative states, realizing antiabortion, anti-same-sex marriage stances are no longer tenable," Jessica Levinson, an election law professor at Loyola Law School, told the outlet. "I think it shows their acknowledgment that the sand has shifted underneath their feet."

Some, including Jon Fleischman, who served as executive director for the California GOP from 1999 to 2001, believe a debate over the proposal isn't what the party currently needs.

"This will be extremely controversial and will take a convention that is supposed to be about unifying the party and instead it ends up becoming a big feud," Fleischman said, according to the Times. "It’s the last thing the party needs."

VIVEK RAMASWAMY SHARES 10 COMMANDMENTS OF 2024 CAMPAIGN, STARTS WITH ‘GOD IS REAL,’ ‘THERE ARE TWO GENDERS’

Desantis and Trump

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former President Donald Trump are among the Republicans who will be in attendance for the California GOP's fall convention next month. (Getty Images)

A vote to approve a draft of the proposal was reportedly held in Irvine on July 29 following a California GOP executive committee meeting to discuss how the state party's presidential delegates will be awarded in the March primary.

If approved, the modifications outlined in the proposal could drastically shake up things ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The draft is slated to be voted on at the state party's fall convention, which stretches from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 and includes appearances by several GOP presidential hopefuls, including former President Donald Trump, South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and others.

The proposal also works to align the state party's views with that of most California voters.

A 2021 poll from the Public Policy Institute of California found that 77% of adults in the Golden State did not want federal protections for abortion overturned. That figure included 59% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats.

California abortion protest

Demonstrators take part in a march for abortion rights from Pershing Square to City Hall in Los Angeles, April 15, 2023. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Gallup poll revealed in June that 71% of Americans believe same-sex marriage should be legal, up 44% from the same poll in March 1996.

The California GOP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to kyle.morris@fox.com and on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics