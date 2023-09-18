California Dem rewarded canvassers with free drink tickets at drag show where mayor was spanked

Santa Clarita Valley Democrats invited "Roxy Wood" to a local fundraiser for the 2024 election where a drag performer was seen publicly spanking Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony with a paddle.

The event, which went viral, appeared to have been hyped as a reward for individuals helping California Democrat candidate George Whitesides' campaign for Congress, according to social media posts reviewed by Fox News Digital. Whitesides is running for a red seat currently held by Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in the state's 27th district.

The "Drag Queen Bingo" fundraiser was open to minors and encouraged people to attend by handing out free drink tickets to canvassers who knocked on doors for their state party beforehand.

While a flyer for the Democrat's drag event warned it was "not suitable for children" and was welcome "for ages 15 and up," California code defines a minor as an individual under the age of 18.

CALIFORNIA MAYOR SPANKED WITH PADDLE BY DRAG QUEEN

The event was held specifically for the canvassers after they spent the day campaigning for Whitesides and California state Senate candidate Kipp Mueller.

Photos posted online show Whitesides and Mueller canvassing with the group before the Sept. 9 after-party in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

"Great morning canvassing in Santa Clarita with @SCVDems and @GrassrootsDemHQ! Together, we knocked on hundreds of doors and had many great conversations with voters," Whitesides wrote in a message on X.

"What a day yesterday! @SCVDems wanted to celebrate #California’s bday & we certainly did - by working w/ our #community to protect democracy! A canvass launch, Fundraiser for @kippmuellerca, followed by some Drag Queen Bingo!" the chair of the Santa Claria Democrats posted on X, formerly Twitter.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST MAYOR WANTS TO END THE POLICE STATE

Photos from the event show canvassers eating cake, enjoying beverages from red solo cups and posing with "Roxy Wood."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santa Clarita Valley Democrats referred to the gathering as the "biggest fundraiser of the year and our favorite annual event." The group later scrubbed their wrap-up post of the day’s events after facing criticism.

According to social media, Whitesides was at an event for the Air and Space Forces of America Chapter 294. The Santa Clarita Valley Democrats also issued a statement the day after the viral video of the mayor at the event.

Whitesides' campaign did not provide a comment.

Fox News Digital's Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.