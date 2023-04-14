Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence
Published

California bill would criminalize AI-generated porn without consent

California assembly member Tri Ta says the bill will help protect lives

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
AI technology is going to change our lives: Judge Jeanine Video

AI technology is going to change our lives: Judge Jeanine

 ‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss Elon Musk’s warning to Tucker Carlson about artificial intelligence's potential to destroy civilization.

A California lawmaker introduced legislation that would criminalize using artificial intelligence to create pornography while using a person's likeness without consent.

Assembly member Tri Ta, a Republican representing Westminster, California, introduced the legislation in February that aims to punish people up to $1,000, or a year in jail, if they distribute "deepfake" porn depicting an individual without their consent.

"This bill would make it a crime for a person to knowingly, and without the consent of the depicted individual, distribute to, exhibit to, or exchange with others, or offer to distribute to, exhibit to, or exchange with others audio or visual media that falsely depicts an individual engaging in sexual conduct that would appear to a reasonable observer to be an authentic record of the conduct. By creating a new crime, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program," a legislative council's digest of the bill states.

Ta told the Orange County Register that the bill, if passed, will help individuals "protect their lives" as AI technology grows at a rapid pace.

CHEATING WITH CHATGPT? STUDENTS DISH ON TEMPTATIONS OF AI IN THE CLASSROOM

State lawmaker Tri Ta, a Republican representing Westminster, Calif., introduced the legislation in February that aims to punish people up to $1,000 or a year in jail if they distribute "deepfake" porn depicting an individual without their consent.

State lawmaker Tri Ta, a Republican representing Westminster, Calif., introduced the legislation in February that aims to punish people up to $1,000 or a year in jail if they distribute "deepfake" porn depicting an individual without their consent. (Tri Ta/Facebook)

Just in the past few months, Ta said that his office has received several complaints related to AI images depicting individuals being shared non-consensually.

"As with any new innovative technology, artificial intelligence can improve people’s lives," Ta said. "However, AI can be, and has been, weaponized to inflict harm."

According to the report, the bill is scheduled to be brought up during the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee taking place next week.

BIDEN MAY REGULATE AI FOR ‘DISINFORMATION,' 'DISCRIMINATORY OUTCOMES'

A Republican lawmaker from California introduced legislation in February that aims to punish people up to $1,000 or a year in jail if they distribute "deepfake" porn depicting an individual without their consent.

A Republican lawmaker from California introduced legislation in February that aims to punish people up to $1,000 or a year in jail if they distribute "deepfake" porn depicting an individual without their consent. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration, File)

Currently, according to the legislative digest, existing law makes it a crime "to distribute intimate images of another person, as specified, that were intended to remain private, and that results in the serious emotional distress of the person depicted."

Ta said on Facebook that existing law needs to be updated to keep pace with technology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

OpenAI Dall.E 2

OpenAI Dall.E 2 (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File)

"We must protect Californians and update our laws to keep up with this fast emerging technology," Ta said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics