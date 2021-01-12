Expand / Collapse search
Bush remembers GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson as a 'friend' and 'American patriot'

Adelson died at age 87 following a battle with cancer

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
President George W. Bush mourned the death of his friend and major Republican Party donor Sheldon Adelson on Tuesday.

"Laura and I mourn the passing of a friend, Sheldon Adelson," Bush said in a statement. "Sheldon battled his way out of a tough Boston neighborhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands -- and entertained millions. He was an American patriot and a strong supporter of Israel."

"Sheldon was a generous benefactor of charitable causes, especially medical research and Jewish heritage education," Bush continued. "He will be missed by many -- none more than his beloved family. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Miriam, Adam, Matan, Shelley, Gary, Yasmin, Sivan, their spouses, and Sheldon's many grandchildren."

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., speaks in Tokyo in 2017. (Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Adelson, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., died following a battle with cancer. He was 87.

Adelson was a longtime donor to the Republican Party, giving more than $430 million to conservatives during the 2020 campaign. He was an early and longtime supporter of President Trump during his initial run for the White House.

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.

