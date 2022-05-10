Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Bullet shot into window of Virginia attorney general’s office

There was no indication that the incident was targeted at the OAG specifically

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A single round from a firearm was shot into a window of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office in downtown Richmond Monday evening. 

Chief Deputy Chuck Slemp sent out an email to staffers overnight notifying them of the incident. He said the round was located by housekeeping staff. 

 The newly sworn-in Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares works from his office January 19, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia. 

 The newly sworn-in Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares works from his office January 19, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia.  (Photo by Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Virginia Capitol Police were called to the Barbara Johns Building Monday evening. The 13-story building houses the Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office on the sixth floor. 

HAWLEY DEMANDS GARLAND ‘INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE' VANDAL ‘PRO-ABORTION ACTIVISTS’

Police spokesman Joe Macenka told Fox News that police found a round hole at the top of a window. 

Slemp said there was no indication that the incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee. The Capitol Police are actively investigating.

"[W]e want to assure you that your safety at work is of paramount importance to the Attorney General," Slemp wrote in the email, obtained by Fox News. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were released. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics