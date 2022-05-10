Bullet shot into window of Virginia attorney general’s office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A single round from a firearm was shot into a window of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office in downtown Richmond Monday evening.

Chief Deputy Chuck Slemp sent out an email to staffers overnight notifying them of the incident. He said the round was located by housekeeping staff.

Virginia Capitol Police were called to the Barbara Johns Building Monday evening. The 13-story building houses the Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office on the sixth floor.

Police spokesman Joe Macenka told Fox News that police found a round hole at the top of a window.

Slemp said there was no indication that the incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee. The Capitol Police are actively investigating.

"[W]e want to assure you that your safety at work is of paramount importance to the Attorney General," Slemp wrote in the email, obtained by Fox News.

No further details were released.