Politics
Published
Last Update December 23, 2015

Brownback Wins Kansas Governor's Race

By | Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.-- Republican Sam Brownback is returning home to be governor of Kansas after 16 years in Washington.

Brownback has defeated Democratic state Sen. Tom Holland in his bid to reclaim the office that Democrats held the past eight years.

Trailing Brownback and Holland were Libertarian Andrew Gray and the Reform Party's Ken Cannon.

Brownback replaces Gov. Mark Parkinson, who assumed the job in 2009 when then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius resigned to become secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services.

Brownback will take office in January and will work with the Republican-controlled Legislature to revive the state's lagging economy and shaky budget status.