Sherrod Brown becomes 4th Dem this week to pass on 2020 White House run

Add Sen. Sherrod Brown to the growing list of Democrats passing on a 2020 presidential bid.

The progressive populist senator from Ohio, who had been meeting with Democratic lawmakers, activists and voters in the early-voting primary and caucus states the past month, announced on Thursday that he’s decided “the best way” for him to keep fighting for workers is to continue serving in the Senate.

SCHULTZ HIGHLIGHTS BLOOMBERG DECISION TO PASS ON 2020 BID

Taking aim at Republican President Trump, Brown said: “I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism. I will keep fighting for all workers across the country. And I will do everything I can to elect a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate in 2020. The best place for me to make that fight is in the United States Senate.”

Brown – who called his visits to the early-voting states a “dignity of work” tour – touted that the current Democratic presidential contenders are carrying the mantle.

“We’ve seen candidates begin taking up the dignity of work fight, and we have seen voters across the country demanding it – because dignity of work is a value that unites all of us. It is how we beat Trump, and it is how we should govern. That’s why I’m confident it will continue to be a focus for Democrats in 2020, and I plan on making sure that happens,” Brown said.

Brown is a former Ohio secretary of state and congressman who last November was re-elected to a third term representing the Buckeye State in the Senate.

MERKLEY PASSES ON WHITE HOUSE RUN

He becomes the fourth potential Democratic presidential contender this week to announce they would not run for the White House. The others are Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The crowded Democratic 2020 field currently stands at 14.

The roster includes Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, is also running, as are Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

And in the past few days, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launched campaigns.

A number of other Democrats are moving toward White House bids, including former Vice President Joe Biden, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, and Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

BROWN TOUTS POPULIST CRED

During a stop in New Hampshire last month, as he was considering a White House bid, Brown pushed back on talk that with Sanders and Warren in the race, there wasn’t room for another populist.

“I put my record up against anybody for fighting for workers,” the Democrat from Ohio told Fox News. “I’ve been a progressive populist my whole career. I’ve fought for the dignity of work. It’s who I am.”

Asked by Fox News if the possible entry into the race by Biden would be a factor in his decision, Brown quickly responded: “I will get in based on family issues and my own thoughts. Whether the former vice president gets in is immaterial to me.”

While Brown’s decided against a White House bid, another working-class lawmaker from Ohio – Rep. Tim Ryan – is still considering a presidential run.