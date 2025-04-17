Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Bribery trial of Nadine Menendez reaches closing arguments: 'Partner in crime'

Nadine Menendez put husband’s ‘power up for sale,’ prosecutors say

By Kirill Clark Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments today in the bribery trial of Nadine Menendez, wife of former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-M.J., who is accused of helping broker deals that sold the senator’s influence in exchange for gold bars, envelopes of cash, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

The former senator—who was not present and was sentenced in a separate trial to 11 years in prison on bribery, acting as a foreign agent, and obstruction charges—was repeatedly referenced during the government’s summation. Nadine Menendez, who faces similar charges, sat quietly in the courtroom between her two attorneys, wearing a pink face mask.

Prosecutor Paul Monteleoni delivered the government’s closing argument over several hours, calling Bob Menendez his wife’s "partner in crime." He walked the jury through all 18 charges against Nadine Menendez, alleging that she acted as a broker, selling her husband’s political power in a series of schemes.

PROSECUTORS AGREE TO POSTPONE NADINE MENENDEZ'S TRIAL AFTER LAWYERS SAID SHE HAS A 'SERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITION'

nadine menendez in front of the court house

Nadine Menendez, wife of former Senator Robert Menendez, exits federal court in New York, US, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.  (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Prosecutors said the misconduct included helping a New Jersey-based Halal certifier pursue a monopoly, interfering in a state-level criminal case, and ghostwriting a letter for the Egyptian government to help maintain U.S. aid.

In return, Monteleoni told jurors, Nadine Menendez received envelopes of cash, 1-kilogram gold bars, a high-paying job, and a luxury convertible.

"She did it so she could get a convertible," Monteleoni said. In closing, he added, "The defendant is guilty on every count."

bob menendez

Former U.S. senator Bob Menendez speaks to the press after his sentencing on a bribery conviction in New York, United States on January 29, 2025. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

SEN MENENDEZ CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE IN ANOTHER SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT

Barry Coburn, representing the defense, argued that the government had applied overly broad definitions of "official acts" and "quid pro quo." He claimed most of what was alleged involved routine political behavior. "Menendez must and should not be found guilty of any of them," Coburn told the jury.

He specifically pushed back on the claim that a meeting between former Sen. Menendez and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal amounted to an official act.

"These things are unproven in this case," Coburn said, adding: "The rule of law mandates acquittal on those counts."

nadine menendez in front of the court house

Nadine Menendez, wife of former Senator Bob Menendez, arrives for her trial at Manhattan Federal Court on March 19, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The defense also questioned the credibility of Jose Uribe, a cooperating government witness, saying much of his testimony lacked corroboration. Coburn pointed to a dinner where Uribe claimed the former senator told him, "I saved your ass, not once but twice." Coburn argued that such statements were unverified and unreliable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge Sidney H. Stein is scheduled to deliver jury instructions on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., after which deliberations will begin.

More from Politics