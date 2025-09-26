Border Patrol deploys Marine units to Chicago amid massive immigration crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United States Customs and Border Protection now has boats along the Chicago River amid Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s "Operation Midway Blitz" in the region.

"Operation Midway Blitz" started last month in the Chicago area despite opposition from local Democratic leaders. The operation has yielded over 500 arrests, including those with serious past convictions and criminal charges.

"Lakes and rivers are borders too. … Wherever the border’s at, that’s where Border Patrol is gonna be," CBP Commander Gregory Bovino told Fox News Channel. Chicago is only a few hundred miles from Canada, and the river connects to the Great Lakes, specifically Lake Michigan.

DHS ‘BLITZES’ CHICAGOLAND, NETTING ‘MANY ARRESTS’ AS NOEM ONSITE FOR IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

"Where streets end, our Marine Unit begins. On the Chicago River, CBP leadership stays vigilant. Our ability to patrol on the water extends the reach of enforcement," USBP Chief Michael Banks posted to X on Thursday.

CBP Air and Marine Operations Executive Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Miller posted to X on Thursday a video from one of the boats, writing that "Operation Midway Blitz here in Chicago is as vital as anywhere else in the country! We will not back down."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Democrats continue to rail against the federal immigration surge in Chicago, including Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Illinois, who said in a recent post that President Donald Trump "has terrorized immigrant communities" for the past eight months as mass deportations continue nationwide.

ICE AGENTS BREAK CAR WINDOW TO ARREST RESISTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN EXCLUSIVE FOX NEWS RIDE-ALONG

Trump has wanted to take things a step further and deploy National Guard troops to Chicago in hopes of quelling crime.

However, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker recently told MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" the policy would "impose his authoritarian rule on big cities across the United States" as he continues to decline cooperation with the federal government on the matter.

Meanwhile, Trump said the next city on the list for National Guard deployment is Memphis, Tennessee.

CHICAGO CRIME, NATIONAL GUARD PUSH MOVE TO FOREFRONT OF TRUMP’S WEEK

Washington, D.C., the first city where the National Guard strategy was tried, continues to have a strong troop and federal law enforcement presence, which has won some praise from Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser because of the drop in crime despite initial criticism about the policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're going to clean up our cities. We're going to clean them up so they don't kill five people every weekend," the president said earlier this month. "That's not war. That's common sense."