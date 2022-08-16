Border Patrol caught 10 terror suspects at border in July, new data shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that Border Patrol agents apprehended ten people on a U.S. terror watch list in the month of July.

The report, detailing CBP enforcement statistics for Fiscal Year 2022, highlighted a number of details of CBP's work, including more than 1.8 million total Border Patrol encounters. Those encounters included the apprehension of a total of 66 people who are on the Terrorist Screening Dataset.

"Encounters of watchlisted individuals at our borders are very uncommon, underscoring the critical work CBP Agents and Officers carry out every day on the frontlines," the report said, although statistics show that these encounters have been far more common this year than in years past.

The 66 people caught at the border in Fiscal Year 2022 is more than twice the numbers from the previous five years combined. In 2017, encounters with people on the terror watchlist truly were rare, as they numbered just two. That number jumped to 6 in Fiscal Year 2018, but then went down to three in 2019 and 2020. Fiscal Year 2021 saw a significant uptick, as there were 15 such encounters that year.

US SOUTHERN BORDER SAW NEARLY 200,000 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN JULY AS BORDER CRISIS ROLLS ON

The sharp rise in apprehensions of terror suspects coincides with a significant rise in overall border encounters. Fiscal Year 2022 has already seen 1,822,160 encounters through July, with two months left in the year. This is more than 2021's total of 1,662,167, which itself was more than four times 2020's 405,036.

The situation at the border has become so severe that border states have started taking matters into their own hands. The governors of Texas and Arizona have bussed migrants to Washington, D.C., and Texas has also sent a number of people to New York City as well. As a result, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is saying that his city needs help dealing with the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams said the Big Apple, a sanctuary city, would always welcome migrants, but appealed to the Biden administration for more federal dollars to address some 4,000 more people who have supposedly arrived from border states and are flooding the city’s homeless shelter system.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.