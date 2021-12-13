Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Border crisis: Video shows line of migrants crossing Rio Grande

Biden administration, which saw influx of illegal encounters, is restoring Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy

By Sam Dorman , Bill Melugin | Fox News
A group of migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande River on Monday, underscoring the haphazard situation at the southern border.

The group of at least a dozen migrants appeared to be held together by a rope while making their way to Eagle Pass, Texas. 

TEXAS MOTHER, DAUGHTER KILLED AS HUMAN SMUGGLER CRASHES INTO TEAM WHILE EVADING LAW ENFORCEMENT NEAR BORDER

Monday's video came amid a surge in illegal encounters and concerns over whether Customs and Border Protection (CBP) could cope with the influx.

One sector of the southern border had seen more than 100,000 illegal encounters since Oct. 1, which represented a 163% increase from the same time period in 2020.

AZ MAYOR DECLARES EMERGENCY AFTER BORDER CHAOS: ‘HUMANITARIAN CRISIS’ COULD BE DEVELOPING

Last week, Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted: "130+ in 1 group. Part of the 900+ arrests … for the day (men, women, children… from around the world)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Owens added: "Think of the logistics and resources needed to process & care for that population   Our resources are finite. We need them for our mission. Border Security is our mission."

The Biden administration recently reinstated the "remain in Mexico" policy that received criticism under former President Trump. 

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

