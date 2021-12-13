Border crisis: Video shows line of migrants crossing Rio Grande

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande River on Monday, underscoring the haphazard situation at the southern border.

The group of at least a dozen migrants appeared to be held together by a rope while making their way to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Monday's video came amid a surge in illegal encounters and concerns over whether Customs and Border Protection (CBP) could cope with the influx.

One sector of the southern border had seen more than 100,000 illegal encounters since Oct. 1, which represented a 163% increase from the same time period in 2020.

Last week, Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted: "130+ in 1 group. Part of the 900+ arrests … for the day (men, women, children… from around the world)."

Owens added: "Think of the logistics and resources needed to process & care for that population Our resources are finite. We need them for our mission. Border Security is our mission."

The Biden administration recently reinstated the "remain in Mexico" policy that received criticism under former President Trump.