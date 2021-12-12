Expand / Collapse search
Border security
AZ mayor declares emergency after border chaos: 'Humanitarian crisis’ could be developing

6,000 illegal migrants crossed the U.S. border into Yuma, AZ over a four-day period

Fox News Staff
Mayor of Yuma, Arizona Douglas Nicholls discusses the recent surge in migrants crossing the Yuma border.

Yuma, AZ Mayor Douglas Nicholls appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, explaining he declared a local emergency to avoid being the "epicenter of a humanitarian crisis" after 6,000 illegal migrants crossed the border into his hometown over a four-day period.

BORDER AGENTS CRUSHED AFTER SENATE DEMOCRATS CONFIRM CONTROVERSIAL BIDEN CBP PICK NOMINEE: ‘HE’S PRETTY MUCH HATED'

DOUGLAS NICHOLLS: We're currently in some unprecedented waters here. Up to this point, this last year, we had a very contained situation. Border Patrol and ICE were able to work with some nonprofits and bring people through the system without really a whole lot of impact to the community. Well, last weekend we had about 6,000 people come over a four-day period, which overwhelmed the Border Patrol system, and so people were waiting at the border for Border to pick them up for almost a day, day and a half. And so they just started walking through town and doing what they need to do, take care of humanitarian issues, water, food, shelter on their way to try to find a Border Patrol station. So that really caused the community a little bit of chaos. But really, what the purpose of the of the declaration is to make sure we're not the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis that could be quickly developing.

