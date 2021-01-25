Rep. Boebert fires back at Twitter troll who mocked her education level

Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., fired back at a critic on Twitter who derided her educational attainment after she questioned the need for a federal Education Department.

In response to a post where a user characterized her as having "no formal education beyond a GED certificate she received one month before running for Congress," Boebert, 34, retorted that you do not "need an Ivy League degree to achieve the American dream."

The critic penned the unflattering characterization of Boebert in response to her assertion that there should not be a Department of Education.

Boebert explained that she dropped out of high school to help feed her family, a decision that she was proud of.

REP. BOEBERT, UNARMED DURING CAPITOL RIOT, BLASTS HOUSE FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS: 'MY LIFE IS WORTH DEFENDING'

Though just a freshman lawmaker, the Colorado Republican has already made headlines several times in her nascent career.

She gained notoriety for saying lawmakers should be able to carry firearms at work in both D.C. the U.S. Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also recently found herself in a social media spat with Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., over comments he made about a tour given before the violent siege on Capitol Hill, which Boebert assumed were directed at her.

Maloney never mentioned Boebert – who later apologized – by name, though apparently some Americans thought Maloney was referencing the Colorado Republican with his comments because she said she began receiving death threats.