GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert calls on Biden to lower flags in honor of Rush Limbaugh

Conservatives say flying the flag at half-mast for him would be a show of political unity

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called on President Biden on Friday night to order flags lowered to half-staff to honor the life of conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh died on Wednesday at the age of 70 after battling lung cancer.

FLORIDA HONORING RUSH LIMBAUGH BY LOWERING FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF: DESANTIS

As previously reported by Fox News, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he plans to order the state’s flag to fly at half-staff to honor Limbaugh.

DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced yet.

The conservative radio show host lived in Palm Beach, Florida, for many years.

Limbaugh found out he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020. President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during his 2020 State of the Union Address.

Limbaugh’s death has been widely mourned by conservatives, although critics have highlighted past comments by him that they allege were bigoted.

Conservatives are calling on Biden to lower the American flag in a show of political unity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

