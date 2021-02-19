Florida honoring Rush Limbaugh by lowering flags to half-mast: DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., plans to lower the state's flags to half-mast in honor of radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at age 70 and called the state home for decades.

DeSantis, who had been pressed to honor the revered conservative figure, confirmed Friday he would do it once Limbaugh's burial date was announced. Lowering flags to half-mast is often done after deaths of significant American figures or national tragedies.

"What we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff," DeSantis said in West Palm Beach, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Limbaugh broadcast "The Rush Limbaugh Show" from his hometown of Palm Beach, Florida, for decades, becoming the most listened-to radio host in U.S. history. Since his death, tributes have poured in from conservative well-wishers, while many on the left have spoken or written critically about his more incendiary comments.

DeSantis eulogized Limbaugh during a "Fox & Friends" appearance on Thursday, recalling his help in his successful 2018 run for governor.

"He obviously was a legend in his field, really incomparable," DeSantis said. "He had me on when he was running for governor and I was getting the tar kicked out of me every day ... I was honored to appear on his show a couple times. We are going to miss him dearly."

Democrats like Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried were upset by DeSantis' decision, given Limbaugh's rhetoric about liberals.

DeSantis made the announcement during a political rally about proposed election reforms in Florida, including ending ballot harvesting and only sending absentee ballots to those who requested them.

While former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he beat Joe Biden by more than three points in Florida, improving on his 2016 margin of victory in the hotly contested state.