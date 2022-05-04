Expand / Collapse search
Blinken tests positive for COVID, latest Biden Cabinet official to contract virus

Biden 'is not considered a close contact' of Blinken

By Houston Keene
Biden defends abortion as a "child of God" Video

President Joe Biden defended abortion by appealing to his natural rights as a "child of God" in a press conference on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the latest Biden administration Cabinet official to contract the virus.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. 

BIDEN AGRICULTURE SECRETARY TOM VILSACK TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"The Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," Price added. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the occasion of their meeting, in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

"In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, the Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible. "

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Blinken’s positive tests comes after several other Cabinet officials as well as Vice President Kamala Harris have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Harris tested positive for the virus at the end of April, following Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack's infection at the beginning of the month.

Other prominent Democrats close to the president have also tested positive for COVID, including both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki on Wednesday told reporters that President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that Blinken "has not seen the president in several days."

