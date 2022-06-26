Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Blinken says Putin has ‘already failed’ in strategic objective to end Ukraine's independence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Putin 'will not succeed' in Ukraine

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
World leaders converge, assess crackdowns on Russia at the G7 summit in Germany Video

World leaders converge, assess crackdowns on Russia at the G7 summit in Germany

Aishah Hasnie, Jonathan Swan, Juan Williiams and Doug Heye assess the world political climate as President Biden meets with leaders at the G7 summit in Germany.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already failed in his strategic objective "to erase" Ukraine and end its independence after more than four months of conflict.

Blinken appeared on CNN’s "State of the Union" ahead of the annual G-7 summit in Germany, and was asked whether Russia was winning the months-long conflict following overnight attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

"When it comes to Putin’s strategic objectives, he has already failed," Blinken said. "His strategic objective was to end Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, to erase it from the map, to subsume it in Russia. That has failed."

Blinken added that "a sovereign, independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: WITNESSING RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR, RECALLING PAST HORRORS

The secretary of state’s remarks come as Ukrainian officials said that Russia launched missiles on Kyiv, striking at least two residential buildings and damaging a nearby kindergarten. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the BRICS Business Forum via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the BRICS Business Forum via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukraine’s general prosecutor's office said preliminary information indicated one person was killed and four injured; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people were hospitalized with injuries and a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble.

Meanwhile, Blinken described "a tactical, ferocious battle" raging in Eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces are engaged in pushing back Russian forces.

BIDEN ACCUSES RUSSIA OF TORTURING, ELECTROCUTING UKRAINIANS: 'BARBARIC'

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 24, 2022. 

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And that line has shifted, there are gains one way, gains another way," the secretary of state said. "But what's really important is the strategic proposition that Putin will not succeed in what he's tried to achieve."

Blinken said that while Putin has also tried to divide NATO, the alliance will meet at the G-7 summit where the nations will show their unity and strength. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics