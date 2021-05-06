Blinken assures Ukraine during high-profile visit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine on Thursday as the administration’s first official visit, assured the country that was recently on the brink of war with Russia that the U.S. is committed to its "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."

Blinken, who was meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Ministry of Foreign Afffairs in Kiev, said Washington is also devoted to helping the country "continue to strengthen" its own democracy and its crackdown on corruption.

Kiev hopes that Blinken will offer increased military aid and new support for its effort to join NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Monday, "Ukraine needs a clear signal about the European and Euro-Atlantic prospect. "Postponing these issues for ‘later,’ ‘some day,’ ‘(in) 10 years’ has to end."

The Associated Press contributed to this report