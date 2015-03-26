Blagojevich Pardons 22 People

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- While facing his own legal cloud, Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich decided to pardon 22 other people.

The Democratic governor rarely acted on pardon applications during his six years in office. The backlog of requests at one point topped 1,600.

But Blagojevich has acted more often in recent months.

His office says he issued 22 pardons Friday, the same day Blagojevich vowed to fight the federal corruption charges he faces.

Aides wouldn't provide any information about why he granted the pardons or what crimes the people were accused of committing.

One person on the list shares the name of a man who was cleared by DNA evidence after serving three years for rape.

The pardon's included:

Jackie Wayne Collins

Constance Glass

Michael Gordon

Sylvia Johnson

Donald Kendall

John Kidwell

Bret Lefever

Juan Linval

Latasha Lofton

Marcus Lyons

Alex May

Donald Mitchell

James Moreland

Joel Naskiewicz

Jeffrey Nussbaum

Larry Pierson

Katrina Raickett

Shanyta Russell

Edward Lee Smith

Robert Eugene Smith

Michael Tabler

Lora Thomas