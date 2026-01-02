Bishop Robert Barron slams Zohran Mamdani's 'warmth of collectivism' line: ‘For God’s sake’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bishop Robert Barron, a prominent Catholic leader, slammed socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration line promoting the "warmth of collectivism," saying, "God’s sake, spare me."

During his inaugural address, the newly minted socialist mayor and New York’s first Muslim mayor, declared, "We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism."

The line prompted immediate backlash from many conservatives who expressed alarm at such a phrase being used by the leader of America’s biggest city.

Barron, a popular podcaster and founder of "Word on Fire," took to X to say Mamdani’s declaration "took my breath away."

"He said he intended to replace ‘the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.’ Collectivism in its various forms is responsible for the deaths of at least 100 million people in the last century," Barron wrote.

"For God’s sake, spare me the ‘warmth of collectivism.'

"Socialist and communist forms of government around the world today — Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, etc. — are disastrous," explained Barron. "Catholic social teaching has consistently condemned socialism and has embraced the market economy, which people like Mamdani caricature as ‘rugged individualism.’

"In fact, it is the economic system that is based upon the rights, freedom and dignity of the human person."

Barron was not the only critic who voiced alarm about Mamdani’s declaration.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X that the "warmth" of collectivism "always requires coercion and force."

"How many dead over the past 100 years due to collectivist ideologies?" DeSantis added.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chimed in, "When communists rule, individual rights — invariably — are taken away."

Since being sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Day, Mamdani has already taken several controversial actions, including targeting city landlords and housing development through new executive orders.

Mamdani announced three housing-related executive orders, starting with the revival of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, which he said will focus on resolving complaints and holding landlords accountable for hazardous conditions.

According to Mamdani, the second executive order creates a LIFT task force, or a land-inventory effort designed to leverage city-owned land and accelerate housing development. He said the task force will review city-owned properties and identify sites suitable for housing development no later than July 1.

The third executive order created a SPEED task force, which Mamdani said stands for Streamlining Procedures to Expedite Equitable Development. He said the task force will work to remove permitting barriers that slow housing construction.

Both task forces will be overseen by Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning Lila Joseph, he said.

Mamdani has also been criticized for revoking all orders issued by his predecessor, Mayor Eric Adams, including one that barred city agencies from boycotting or divesting from Israel.

Another rescinded order had directed the NYPD to bolster enforcement near religious sites by establishing protest-free buffer zones near churches, synagogues and mosques.

These revocations were criticized by the city’s right-leaning Jewish leaders.

Mamdani has been accused by critics, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., of being a terrorist sympathizer.

He has repeatedly described Israel as an apartheid state, accused it of committing genocide in Gaza, and said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested. Mamdani has also said he will not tolerate antisemitism in New York and vowed to increase funding to combat hate crimes.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.