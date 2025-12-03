Adams issues orders blocking NYC from boycotting Israel as clash with Mamdani grows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outgoing New York City New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed two executive orders Wednesday aimed at countering antisemitism and preventing city funds from supporting the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The New York Post reported that Adams barred city business or pension investment decisions that discriminate against Israel, a move that could be viewed as a challenge to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who supports the BDS movement.

While speaking at a conference in New Orleans sponsored by the North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, Adams said his administration "recognizes the benefit of maintaining a strong relationship between the city of New York and the state of Israel," according to The Post.

The second order issued by the mayor would call for tighter enforcement from the New York City Police Department to help protect synagogues and other religious worshipers from harassment.

The new orders heighten an ideological clash between Adams and Mamdani, who can decide whether to scrap the orders after taking office on Jan. 1.

Mamdani’s team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In an interview on Nov. 4 with MSNBC, Mamdani’s defended his support for the (BDS) movement, saying it was a way to pressure Israel to comply with international law.

"And I’ve said, I support BDS because this is a movement that is looking for that kind of compliance. We haven’t seen it," he said.

"Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist asked Mamdani, "Would BDS be the policy of your administration as mayor?"

"I’ve said that I would support and have supported non-violent movements to bring about compliance with international law," Mamdani replied. "And where this mayor [Eric Adams] has violated and looked to violate that kind of law, I would bring us back into compliance."

Mamdani added during the interview that he would be the mayor for all Jewish New Yorkers.

According to The Post, New York City registered over $32 billion in procurement contracts with outside vendors in the 2024 fiscal year, and maintains five pension systems that support over 750,000 employees, retirees and beneficiaries. They also invest nearly $300 billion in securities in the global marketplace, including over $300 million in Israeli assets.

The pair of executive orders came a week after protesters chanted "globalize the intifada" and "death to the IDF" outside a New York City synagogue, according to The Post.

Adams said his administration was "ensuring our city government doesn’t participate in that type of behavior and are putting in safeguards that protect New Yorkers’ tax dollars and protect their right to practice their religion without harassment."

Following Wednesday’s conference, the mayor posted on X that he "discussed and shared how we’re governing through the rising tide of hate, fear, and misinformation in our cities so we can better protect ALL communities."

Adams asserted that "we cannot stand by as antisemitism or any other form of hate spreads."

"We must loudly defend the Jewish people," he added.

Adams has previously warned Jewish New Yorkers about their safety after Mamdani won the election, stating during a fireside chat at a Combat Antisemitism Movement event in Tel Aviv last month that "everything is not fine."

