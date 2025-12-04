Bipartisan House group pushes new ‘CommonGround 2025' healthcare framework

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers on Thursday unveiled a two-year healthcare framework that would extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) enhanced premium tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

"We are talking about whether or not the federal government is subsidizing a plan to the tune of 78 percent or 88 percent. But that difference means a lot to the 24 million people who are impacted by it," said Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., at a press conference.

"And so, we need to address that by having a two-year extension with reforms that will address some of the concerns that have been raised about these temporary tax credits that were put in place during COVID, while addressing some of the longer term issues with health care, including the insurance companies."

The "CommonGround 2025: A Bipartisan Health Care Framework,", co-led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Jen Kiggans, R-Va., would include a one-year extension of the enhanced premium tax credits, with targeted modifications to be voted on by Dec. 18, in the House and Senate.

It also calls for new guardrails to prevent "ghost beneficiaries" and crackdown on fraud.

The 35 House members supporting the healthcare plan sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urging them to consider the framework.

Gottheimer said families have seen their health insurance premiums surge during open enrollment and warned that, with the expiring ACA tax credits, millions of families could see their health premiums rise an average of 26% next year.

"In Jersey, where we live, it could be even rougher with a 175% increase. That's $20,000 for a family of four. And that's why we're all here together to try to solve this problem, do something about it," he told reporters.