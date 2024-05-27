Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

THE CLINTONS

Bill and Hillary Clinton to host exclusive Biden dinner fundraiser

Trump's campaign beat Biden's in fundraising in April

By Anders Hagstrom , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Hillary Clinton is still trying to frighten women with upcoming election, 'it has failed': Tammy Bruce Video

Hillary Clinton is still trying to frighten women with upcoming election, 'it has failed': Tammy Bruce

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce reacts to Hillary Clinton blaming women for 2016 election loss and calling out the Democratic Party's handling of the abortion issue.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will host an exclusive fundraising dinner for President Biden in Virginia next month.

The June 18 event is being hosted by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and will come just days after another fundraiser in Los Angeles that will feature President Barack Obama in addition to Biden and Clinton. That event is being hosted by actor George Clooney.

The multi-president fundraising strategy has proven successful in the past, with Biden outraising former President Trump in the 2024 cycle, according to Open Secrets. A similar program in New York raked in $26 million in a single night in New York.

Biden is facing pressure to maintain that lead, however, as Trump's campaign received $76 million in donations in April, compared to the Biden campaign's $51 million.

THE BLUE STATES TRUMP AIMS TO FLIP RED IN HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH BIDEN

the clintons

Hillary and Bill Clinton will host an exclusive fundraising dinner for President Biden in Virginia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The fundraising totals were a switch from March, when Biden and the DNC brought in roughly $90 million compared to $65.6 million for Trump and the RNC. Biden is still beating Trump when it comes to cash on hand, with his campaign and related committees sitting on $192 million.

WARNING SIGNS FOR TRUMP AND BIDEN AS THEY CAREEN TOWARDS FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Biden had regularly been outpacing Trump in monthly fundraising, but Trump's April haul was boosted by a record-setting $50.5 million that the former president's campaign raked in at a single event early in the month with top dollar GOP donors at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson.

President Joe Biden

Biden is facing pressure to maintain his campaign fundraising lead, as Trump's campaign received $76 million in donations in April, compared to the Biden's $51 million. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Biden campaign has spotlighted its small dollar donations, saying "a majority of April's raise came from grassroots donors, and one million more supporters were added to our email list in the month alone."

NEW REVELATIONS IN FLORIDA DOCUMENTS TRIAL PUT TRUMP ON OFFENSE AGAINST 'DERANGED' SPECIAL COUNSEL

They also took aim at Trump, arguing that his campaign "has focused nearly entirely on courting billionaire donors, maxing out early in the cycle instead of building a durable grassroots fundraising program."

Trump Bronx Rally

Former President Trump's campaign beat Biden in fundraising in April. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In their announcement earlier this month, Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles pointed to their grassroots fundraising prowess, saying that "with half of funds raised coming from small dollar donors, it is clear that our base is energized."

And they pledged that "we are raising the resources necessary to deliver a victory in November."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics