Bill de Blasio roasted for tweeting ‘definitely not staged’ conversation with his son

New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio was mocked on social media Monday after tweeting a conversation with his 21-year-old son, Dante, that many don’t believe to be authentic.

The WhatsApp conversation beings with de Blasio admitting he’s a “little nervous” about the upcoming Democratic primary debate and asking his son for advice. De Blasio is schduled to partake in the first of two-night NBC debate on Wednesday.

“Hey Dad, I’m glad you asked. I’ve got a few ideas,” Dante wrote to his father in the conversation that was shared. “First of all, you’re going to want to establish credibility, especially among skeptical young voters. Tell them the story of how you met mom… weave it into a reflection about how hard it is to find, like, ‘the one’ on tinder.”

The mayor wasn’t impressed with his son’s initial advice and informed him that he’s looking for a universal message.

“Ah, ok,” Dante responded. Well, in a time of unprecedented national division, one thing we can all agree on are dogs. You’re going to want to build your platform and performance around them.”

Dante then told his father to bring photos or even a litter of puppies to the debate stage.

“That is definitely a creative approach… but how about something that allows me to stand out by talking about my accomplishments? I need to impress the American people,” de Blasio told his son.

Dante told his father to tell people that New York City was “just Staten Island” when he started his first term.

The conversation continued with the mayor asking his son how to make his presence felt on the stage. Dante tells his father to “leap over the moderator” to dunk a basketball before they express love for each other.

The conversation was quickly mocked, with many people responding that he should fix the subways in New York City before worrying about a presidential bid.

“De Blasio’s son Dante tells him to reference Tinder in Wednesday’s debate in these totally real and definitely not staged texts,” New York Daily News reporter Anna Sanders tweeted.

CNN’s Ana Navarro asked if it was a parody account, while New York Post reporter Jon Levine sarcastically wrote, “Just totally normal dad-son banter here.”