Bill Clinton seen getting neck massage from Jeffrey Epstein accuser in newly uncovered 2002 photos

Newly uncovered photos show former President Bill Clinton receiving a neck massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers on a humanitarian trip to Africa nearly 20 years ago.

The photos, obtained initially by DailyMail.com, show Clinton sitting in a chair at a small airport in Portugal while getting adjusted by then-22-year-old Chauntae Davies.

Davies apparently had massaged Clinton, then 56, at the suggestion of Epstein’s accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell after the former commander in chief had complained of a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, later dubbed “The Lolita Express.”

The entourage – which included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker – was going on a humanitarian trip to Africa in September 2002 to raise awareness about poverty and the AIDS crisis.

Davies was a 22-year-old massage therapist in Los Angeles when she crossed paths with Maxwell at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Within hours of meeting, Maxwell invited Davies to take a private jet with her to Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, Fla. Weeks later she was flying around the world on the “Lolita Express,” DailyMail.com reported. Davies, now in her early 40s, claimed Epstein sexually abused her for years.

Regarding her 2002 trip on which Clinton took part, Davies said Clinton was a “perfect gentleman” and she saw “absolutely no foul play involving him.”

Epstein, who was accused of using his private jet to transport underage girls to his luxury homes, reportedly committed suicide in prison last year while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell, Epstein’s confidant and ex-girlfriend, was arrested last month on multiple sex-abuse charges. In a six-count indictment unsealed after her arrest, prosecutors alleged that Maxwell enticed minors to travel to Epstein’s multiple homes to engage in illegal sex acts. She’s being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn, N.Y., awaiting trial.

The photos of Davies and the 42nd president emerged on the same day Clinton spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden.

Clinton’s office repeatedly has denied knowing of Epstein’s crimes, despite the former president traveling with him. In July 2019, Clinton’s press secretary Angel Ureña tweeted that Clinton “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein was charged with.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” the statement read.

It further claimed that Clinton had met with Epstein only twice – once at his Harlem office and one at his New York apartment – in 2002, hadn’t spoken to him in over a decade and had never visited Epstein’s private island.