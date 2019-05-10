Bill Bennett: Front-runner Biden will be 'damaged' by 'gaffes,' 'rehash of his history'

A new Monmouth University poll shows that Joe Biden is the clear front-runner for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic primary, but former Education Secretary Bill Bennett is cautioning there’s a “long way” to go.

The Monmouth survey, released Thursday, found the former vice president winning 36 percent support among likely New Hampshire Democratic voters, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 18 percent. No other candidates crossed the double-digit threshold.

Biden also received the best favorability rating in the poll, at 80 percent positive and 15 percent negative.

“I still think that we’re gonna see gaffes by Joe Biden. I think we’re gonna see a rehash of his history that the left is gonna bash him with. And I think he’s going to be damaged by it,” Bennett said on “America’s Newsroom” on Friday. “So we shall see.”

He noted that a majority of respondents in the Monmouth poll said they are focused on picking the candidate who can defeat President Trump in a general election (68 percent), as opposed to someone who will build on former President Barack Obama’s legacy (34 percent).

“The motivational factor here is Donald Trump,” Bennett said.

Bennett also noted that many Democratic presidential hopefuls are "avoiding" discussing the economy, which continues to do well.

He argued it will be a winning strategy for Trump to focus on the economy, along with immigration, regardless of his general election opponent.