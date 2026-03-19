4 House Dems vote against Women's History Museum bill over biological women-only amendment, Republican claims

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All four Democrats on the House Administration Committee voted against advancing a measure to authorize land on the National Mall to construct the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.

The measure cleared the committee on a 7-4 party-line vote, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said.

Malliotakis, who does not sit on the committee, said in a post on X that Democrats opposed an amendment to ensure the museum only honors biological women.

"Democrats in the House Administration Committee just voted against my bill to build a Women’s History Museum on the National Mall because an amendment was adopted to ensure only biological women are exhibited. What a way to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth!" Malliotakis said in the post.

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Her post includes a screenshot of the legislative text that states, "The Museum shall be dedicated to preserving, researching, and presenting the history, achievements, and lived experiences of biological women in the United States" and "The Museum may not identify, present, describe, or otherwise depict any biological male as a female."

The four Democrats on the committee include Ranking Member Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, as well as Reps. Terri Sewell of Alabama, Norma Torres, of California, and Julie Johnson of Texas, the committee's website indicates.

The bill initially had 231 cosponsors, including Johnson and Sewell, two of the committee Democrats who voted against advancing the measure.

Morelle criticized Republicans in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, saying that they inserted "ideological poison pills" into the proposal.

"The Republican majority took a bipartisan, Republican-led bill with 230 cosponsors and, at the last minute, replaced it with one that gives President Trump unchecked authority to choose the museum’s location, hands control of its design and construction to boards now filled with political loyalists, omits its sister museum honoring American Latinos, and inserts ideological poison pills aimed not at building a museum, but at generating cheap political talking points," Morelle said in the statement.

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"The star of the Epstein files and Access Hollywood tape is the last person who should be handed the keys to a museum celebrating American women," he added.

Sharing Malliotakis' post, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump commented, "This is insane, but not surprising for the Democrats." She also included the clown emoji in her tweet.

Former college swimmer Riley Gaines, who staunchly opposes allowing biological males to compete in female sports, wrote in a post on X, "A Women’s History Museum is one step closer to the National Mall. It passed out of committee, BUT only along party lines after an amendment was added to ensure it honors real women, not men identifying as women. Yes, that’s where the debate is in 2026."

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She added in another post, "Thank you to @RepNicole for championing this effort and standing firm in reality!"