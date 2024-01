Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The primary outside group throwing its weight behind President Biden raked in over $200 million as he heads into the 2024 elections facing a difficult re-election battle.

Future Forward, which the Biden team chose as the central outside organization to raise money to boost his prospects after its work in the 2020 elections, raised $208 million between its nonprofit and super PAC arms in 2023.

The massive sums, which the group first shared with Politico, indicate Biden will benefit from a substantial amount of dark money from anonymous benefactors leading up to the 2024 elections. Future Forward's nonprofit, which obscures its donors, has transferred tens of millions to its super PAC for electoral activity in recent years.

"The same Joe Biden who once said 'dark money erodes public trust' is now being propelled by millions in dark money," Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, previously told Fox News Digital. "It's this type of blatant political hypocrisy that the American people can't stand."

Fox News Digital previously reported that a considerable amount of its cash was passed through a web of nonprofits overseen by the Arabella Advisors consulting firm, which manages a billion-dollar dark money network. These actions add another layer of secrecy that additionally conceals its original supporters.

One of the dark money groups, the Impetus Fund, had flown entirely under the radar. The Impetus Fund sent most of its undisclosed cash - $55.8 million - to Future Forward USA Action during the last presidential cycle, according to tax documents.

Future Forward USA Action transferred $77 million to the Future Forward PAC between the 2020 election and June 2023, making up more than 40% of the $181 million the PAC raised during that time. Those donors are unknown.

After disbursing $141 million on independent expenditures in the last presidential cycle, senior White House adviser Anita Dunn said Future Forward "really earned its place as the pre-eminent super PAC" to back Biden this time.

"In 2020, when they really appeared from nowhere and started placing advertising, the Biden campaign was impressed by the effectiveness of the ads and the overall rigorous testing that had clearly gone into the entire project," Dunn previously told The New York Times.

Future Forward did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.