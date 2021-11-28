Biden's socialist Build Back Better bolstering IRS to 'spy' on Americans' bank accounts: Mace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Republican congresswoman from South Carolina says President Biden’s Build Back Better plan includes $80 million in funding to hire some 89,000 more IRS agents, who will be tasked with "spying" on American’s bank accounts as done in other socialist countries around the world.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., reacted in an appearance on Fox News Channel’s "Sunday Morning Futures" to the highly contested IRS funding stipulation added to the Build Back Better Act.

"It’s wrong. $80 billion for 89,000 more agents to spy on our bank accounts. This isn’t America," Mace, representing the Lowcountry region, said. "This kind of thing has been tried in socialist countries elsewhere. It does not work. And the fact that we’re going to continue to do this rather than reform our tax policy to make it more friendly and easier to use – either a flat tax or a consumption tax – we’re going to hire all these agents to spy on our bank accounts. It’s un-American."

"Republicans have a lot to run on next year, but the problem is going to be, ‘how do we reverse this bad policy if it goes through and gets passed?’" she added.

The Build Back Better Act’s investments in the IRS include $80 million to hire some 87,000 more IRS agents, which would result in an estimated $1.2 million additional audits each year. Nearly half of the audits would impact families earning less than $75,000 a year. One quarter of the audits would affect Americans earning $25,000 or more per year.

Mace predicted that the Build Back Better plan will only increase inflation, arguing that socialist spending will incentivize people not to work, worsening supply chain issues and raising taxes for average Americans already facing increased prices for groceries, gas and other goods.

Those results will hand Republicans sweeping victories in the 2022 midterm elections, Mace predicted, arguing the GOP will gain possible two dozen more congressional seats. But she says once Republicans do regain the majority, they’ll be tasked with undoing the Build Back Better Act’s damage should it get passed by Senate leadership this week.

"This is a global effort. There’s something called ‘Build Back Better’ going on around the world. This is about social spending, providing social safety nets and paying people," she said. "One of the reasons why inflation is going to get significantly worse is because of the greater spending we have through ‘Build Back Better,’ through other COVID19 relief programs. Spending we’ve done in the past. Taxes are going to go up. That will also affect inflation, and I believe until Republicans are in the majority in 2022."

"And I believe that will happen. It will be significant," Mace added. "At least two dozen seats or more. It will be incumbent upon us to try to reverse some of the policies that will be creating this. And that’s going to be very difficult to do if it goes through."