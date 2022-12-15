Biden's poll numbers rebound slightly, but majority of young voters want new representation: poll

Support for President Joe Biden seeking a second term in the White House has greatly increased since the summer, according to a new poll, while his support among young voters dwindles amid speculation about a potential reelection announcement.

A CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday found that 40% of likely Democratic voters would like to see Biden as the 2024 nominee, a 15-point increase in support after a summer CNN poll revealed 25% of Democratic-aligned voters said they would like to see Biden run.

Despite the boost, the new results also represent a 5% decrease from a January CNN poll that showed 45% of Democratic respondents hoped Biden represents their party next cycle.

Over the past few months, the number of Democrat voters of color seeking a new candidate to represent the party in the next election increased substantially from 43% in January to 53% in the December poll.

About 74% of Democrats younger than 35 would like a candidate other than Biden as the nominee, while 43% of individuals 65 and older hope there is a new candidate on the ballot.

Biden, who will be 82 at the time of the next election, has not officially announced if he will seek reelection but has said that he will make a decision after the holidays.

About 72% of Democrats who said they would like a candidate other than Biden as the 2024 nominee did not have a specific candidate they would like to see run in his place.

Among the Democratic respondents who would like to see a new candidate, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was the choice candidate to 5% of respondents. Despite claiming he will not seek the presidency in the near future, 4% of respondents would like to see California Gov. Gavin Newsom on their ticket's next cycle.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., received 4% of the vote, Vice President Kamala Harris locked in 3% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was the choice candidate to 2% of respondents.

About 47% of GOP respondents would like to see a candidate other than former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, just one month after he officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

While 38% would like to see Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., as the GOP pick, the CNN poll also found that the Florida governor is viewed more favorably than Trump among Republican and Republican-leaning independent likely voters with 74% of GOP respondents seeing him in a positive light compared to 63% who view Trump favorably.

The CNN/SSRS poll was conducted from Dec. 1-7 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.