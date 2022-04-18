Bidens welcome Easter 'EGGucation' roll back to the White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the Easter Egg Roll back to the White House Monday— the first since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The First Lady, who has been a teacher for more than 30 years, created the 2022 theme, dubbing it as the White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll.

The first lady transformed the White House’s South Lawn into a school community, which a White House official said will be "full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy."

In addition to the time-honored tradition of rolling and hunting eggs at the White House, the 2022 event will also feature a "School House Activity Area," a reading nook, a talent show, a "field trip to the Farm," picture day, a "physical EGGucation Zone," a cafeteria and more.

Approximately 30,000 people are expected to take part in Monday’s event, including thousands of military families and crew members from the USS DELAWARE— the U.S. Naval Submarine that the First Lady sponsors.

Tickets for the event were distributed to members of the public across the nation through an online public lottery.

The event dates back to the 1870s, but the National Park Service said that it was Capitol Hill that had become a popular spot for children to roll eggs—and themselves—down the Hill on Easter Monday.

The popularity of the event took a toll on the Capitol grounds, the National Park Service said, leading to an 1876 measure passed by Congress that forbids the Capitol grounds to be used as a children’s playground.

It was in 1878 that President Rutherford B. Hates issued an order that allowed children to come to the White House to roll their eggs.

The tradition has been carried out since then, except 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the "EGGucation" activities, the event will feature the "tradition that started it all"--children using wooden spoons to roll colorful Easter eggs in a race across the South Lawn at the White House.

Children will also run to find hidden eggs, collect special prizes, and enjoy special performances from the likes of "Sesame Street Live," singer-songwriter Sofia Carson, "The President's Own" United States Marine Corps Band, the U.S. Air Force Band, the U.S. Army Band and the U.S. Navy Band.

A White House official said Disney characters from Coco and Doc McStuffins; Dr. Seuss characters like Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2; Peanuts characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown; Sesame Street characters; and more will be strolling the White House grounds throughout the day.