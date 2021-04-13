Biden wants to withdraw all 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11: senior defense official

President Biden plans to remove all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, a senior defense official confirmed to Fox News.

If that happens, that would mean that all American forces will be out of the country by the 20th anniversary of the Al Qaeda attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The Trump administration had aimed to have all American forces out of Afghanistan, where the Taliban retains significant power, by May 1, if certain conditions in its negotiations with the Taliban were met. But with just more than two weeks until that deadline, it is being pushed back again.

The United States has been aiming to draw down its military presence in the Middle East for years, and it is unclear if there are conditions that could delay the drawdown of American forces from Afghanistan before the Biden administration's target date.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

A person familiar with the deliberations told the Post that if the U.S. pushed back its May 1 withdrawal deadline without a clear exit plan by another time "we will be back at war with the Taliban, and that was not something President Biden believed was in the national interest ... We're going to zero troops by September."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.