Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

Biden wants to withdraw all 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11: senior defense official

Date would mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson, Lucas Y. Tomlinson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden plans to remove all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, a senior defense official confirmed to Fox News. 

If that happens, that would mean that all American forces will be out of the country by the 20th anniversary of the Al Qaeda attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. 

The Trump administration had aimed to have all American forces out of Afghanistan, where the Taliban retains significant power, by May 1, if certain conditions in its negotiations with the Taliban were met. But with just more than two weeks until that deadline, it is being pushed back again. 

The United States has been aiming to draw down its military presence in the Middle East for years, and it is unclear if there are conditions that could delay the drawdown of American forces from Afghanistan before the Biden administration's target date. 

The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

A person familiar with the deliberations told the Post that if the U.S. pushed back its May 1 withdrawal deadline without a clear exit plan by another time "we will be back at war with the Taliban, and that was not something President Biden believed was in the national interest ... We're going to zero troops by September."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

More from Politics