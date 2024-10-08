Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden White House has ‘very low’ trust in Netanyahu regime, urges transparency: report

VP Harris wouldn't say whether Netanyahu personally is a 'close ally' of the US

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Israel's Iron Dome has saved thousands of lives Video

Israel's Iron Dome has saved thousands of lives

Israel's air defense systems have been under pressure since Oct. 7 last year as the country fights a multi-front war against Iran and its proxies. (COURTESY: IDF Spokesman's Unit)

The Biden-Harris administration has privately warned of "very low" trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime following several Israeli strikes the U.S. was not warned about, Axios reported Tuesday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly told Israeli officials that the U.S. expects "clarity and transparency" about Israel's plans, specifically regarding any retaliation against Iran for last week's missile attack.

"Our trust of the Israelis is very low right now and for a good reason," one U.S. official told the outlet.

The report comes after weeks of the Biden-Harris administration growing more and more willing to criticize Netanyahu's regime. They have repeatedly stated that they support Israel's right to defend itself, however.

AMERICAN FATHER OF HAMAS HOSTAGE ITAY CHEN PUSHES US, ISRAEL ON ‘PLAN B’ AS NEGOTIATIONS FALTER

Netanyahu at press conference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on Sep. 2, 2024.  (OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't say whether she thought the administration had influence over Netanyahu in an interview this week.

CBS' Bill Whitaker asked Harris about why Netanyahu seemed to be "charting his own course," despite the billions of dollars of military aid the U.S. has provided to Israel. "Does the U.S. have no sway over Prime Minister Netanyahu?" he asked.

IDF MEETS LITTLE RESISTANCE FROM HEZBOLLAH AFTER WEEKS OF HITTING TERROR TARGETS, OFFICIALS SAY

"The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel. And when we think about the threat that Hamas, Hezbollah presents, Iran, I think that it is without any question, our imperative to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks," Harris responded.

Biden Harris

The Biden-Harris administration has grown increasingly willing to criticize Netanyahu.

"Now the work we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles, which include the need for humanitarian aid, the need for this war to end, the need for a deal to be done which would release the hostages and create a ceasefire. And we’re not going to stop in terms of putting that pressure on Israel and in the region, including Arab leaders," Harris responded.

ISRAEL'S GROUND INVASION INTO LEBANON IMMINENT AS CABINET APPROVES NEXT PHASE OF THE WAR

Harris later declined to say whether the U.S. has a "close ally" in Netanyahu. She instead stated that the American people and the Israeli people share an "important alliance."

palestinian migration crisis

The Biden-Harris administration has put pressure on Netanyahu to move forward with a cease-fire deal in Gaza. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite U.S. efforts to push for a cease-fire, tensions in the region only continue to rise. One year after the Oct. 7 massacre, Israel is now engaged in a multi-front conflict with Hamas to the south and Hezbollah to the north.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics