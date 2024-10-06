Kamala Harris won't say whether Biden admin has any 'sway' over Israeli PM Netanyahu

Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't say whether she thought the Biden administration had influence over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war in the Middle East continues.

CBS' Bill Whitaker asked Harris about why Netanyahu seemed to be "charting his own course," despite the billions of dollars of military aid the U.S. has provided to Israel. "Does the U.S. have no sway over Prime Minister Netanyahu?" he asked.

"The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel. And when we think about the threat that Hamas, Hezbollah presents, Iran, I think that it is without any question, our imperative to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks. Now the work we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles, which include the need for humanitarian aid, the need for this war to end, the need for a deal to be done which would release the hostages and create a ceasefire. And we’re not going to stop in terms of putting that pressure on Israel and in the region, including Arab leaders," Harris responded.

Whitaker responded and said it seemed like Netanyahu was not listening.

"Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in region," Harris responded.

Whitaker asked again, "Do we have a real close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?"

"I think with all due respect, the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people, and the answer to that question is yes," Harris responded.

The full interview is set to air on Sunday evening.

Harris, who has done few major network interviews, has also sat down with CNN's Dana Bash and MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. Ruhle made it clear prior to her interview that she would be supporting the vice president.

She also sat for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and was criticized following the interview for lacking policy specifics. She was asked by journalists at the event whether she would change any of President Biden's policy on Israel.

"We need to get this deal done, and we need to get it done immediately," she responded. "And that is my position and that is my policy."

The vice president is scheduled to appear on "The Howard Stern Show," ABC's "The View" and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," on Tuesday.