Biden: US to continue giving Ukraine 'capacity to defend' itself as Russia claims troop withdrawal from Kyiv

President Biden said the United States will continue to provide the Ukrainian military with "the capacity to defend themselves" and will monitor whether Russia will "follow through" on its claims early Tuesday that they are beginning to withdraw forces from Ukraine’s Kyiv region.

The president, during a joint press conference at the White House Tuesday with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was asked about Russia’s announcement that it would "fundamentally scale back" its military operations near Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

"I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are," Biden said. "We'll see if they follow through on what they’re suggesting."

Biden said that he met with heads of state of France, Germany, Italy and Great Britain on Tuesday morning, where he said he found there to be "a consensus that, let’s just see what they have to offer."

"We’ll find out what they do, but, in the meantime, we’re going to keep strong the sanctions," Biden said. "We’re going to continue to provide the Ukrainian military with the capacity to defend themselves, and we’re going to continue to keep a close eye on what’s going on."

Russia, early Tuesday, said it was withdrawing forces from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in hopes of laying the groundwork for a peace deal with Ukraine.

But a U.S. official told Fox News that "any movement of Russian forces from around Kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal, and the world should be prepared for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine."

"No one should be fooled by Russia’s announcements," the official said. "It also does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over. Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv, and failed in its objective of subjugating all of Ukraine, but it can still inflict massive brutality on the country, including Kyiv."

Biden, before his meeting in the Oval Office with Singapore’s prime minister, had a call with French President Emannuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which they leaders "affirmed their determination to continue raising costs on Russia for its brutal attacks in Ukraine, as well as to continue supplying Ukraine with security assistance to defend itself against this unjustified and unprovoked assault."

The White House said the leaders "reviewed their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the millions affected by the violence, both inside Ukraine and seeking refuge in other countries, and underscored the need for humanitarian access to civilians in Mariupol."

"They also discussed the importance of supporting stable energy markets in light of current disruptions due to sanctions," the White House said of the call.

As for U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the president, earlier this month, approved nearly $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

The new aid package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelins, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems, 100 unmanned drones, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, 400 shotguns, more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds, 25,000 sets of body armor and 25,000 helmets.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the White House Tuesday, Biden sought to assure Lee that the Biden administration remains focused on the Indo-Pacific region, even amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

"Even as we address the crisis in Europe, my administration is strongly supportive of moving rapidly to implement the Indo-Pacific strategy ... and the United States is a proud Indo-Pacific nation," Biden said ahead of his Oval Office meeting with Lee Tuesday.

In a joint statement after the meeting, Biden and Lee said the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership is "anchored in our shared respect for the rules-based international order, adherence to international law, and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter – including respect for sovereignty, the peaceful resolution of disputes, cooperation among nations, and fundamental human rights."

"The United States and Singapore recognize that threats to the UN Charter and rules-based international order anywhere, including Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, place peace and prosperity everywhere at risk," they said. "The war in Ukraine has a negative impact on the Indo-Pacific region, which already faces many complex challenges."

They added: "Taken together, the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century demand deeper cooperation between us."

With regard to Ukraine, Biden and Lee said that the U.S. and Singapore "emphasize our unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which clearly violates international law, including the United Nations Charter."

"The United States and Singapore recognize the need to preserve a world in which borders cannot be changed by force and state-to-state relations are guided by international law."

Further, the U.S. and Singapore maintained the "shared commitment to the goal of the complete denuclearization and establishment of a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula."

"Both leaders call on the DPRK two engage in serious and sustained diplomacy and emphasize the importance of full implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions," they said in the statement.

During their press conference, though, Biden said he and Lee spent time discussing North Korea’s recent "destabilizing" ballistic missile launches, which he said are "clearly in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."

"We both urge North Korea to refrain from further provocations and return to the negotiating table for serious and sustained diplomacy," Biden said.

The White House condemned North Korea for test-launching a long-range ballistic missile last week, after the U.S. government said earlier this month that North Korea tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system Feb. 26 and March 4.

"This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "This action demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people."

The White House urged "all countries to hold the DPRK accountable for such violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations."

"The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions," Psaki said. "The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies."

The new ICBM system was originally unveiled during the Korean Workers Party parade Oct. 10, 2020, and again in the Defense Exhibition in Chung Young in October 2021, the official said Thursday. The 2022 launches did not demonstrate ICBM range or capability but were likely aimed at testing elements of the new system, a senior administration official said earlier this month.

The senior administration official, at the time, predicted a future launch at "full range," which may be disguised as a space launch.

Earlier this month, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command ordered "intensified" intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance in the Yellow Sea, the official said. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command also added "enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defense forces in the region."

North Korea in January fired what appeared to be its most powerful missile since President Biden took office, a move senior U.S. officials described at the time as concerning and "increasingly destabilizing."

North Korea completed more missile tests in January than it did in all of 2021, alarming South Korean officials who worry about its northern neighbor's intentions.

North Korea in January attempted to justify its testing activity as an exercise of its right to self-defense. It has threatened stronger action after the Biden administration imposed fresh sanctions following two tests of a purported hypersonic missile in early January.

