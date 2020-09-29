Joe Biden will look ‘presidential as ever’ at first debate, former DNC press secretary predicts

Democrats may be worried about Joe Biden’s performance at the first presidential debate Tuesday night, but former Democratic National Committee deputy press secretary Jose Aristimuno told “Outnumbered Overtime” his frequent gaffes are not a concern.

“The Republicans and Trump are obsessed with the mental health of Joe Biden,” Aristimuno told host Harris Faulkner. “'He's going to commit a gaffe, he's going to do something crazy'… It’s disrespectful. He's not going to do that. He's going to look more presidential as ever.”

In fact, Aristimuno added, President Trump is the one who should be worried given the fact that the U.S. recently passed 200,000 confirmed deaths from coronavirus.

The former spokesperson argued Biden should be focused on offering solutions to the American people rather than trying to win over voters concerned about his alleged lack of energy.

“I'm not too worried about the gaffes,” he said. “Joe Biden needs to speak to the American people and tell them, ‘I have the solutions to your problems.’ That's really what this whole thing is about.”

Aristimuno also urged Biden not to fall victim to Trump’s debate “nonsense” and focus on getting his message across to the people.

“Joe Biden shouldn’t fall [into] the attacks that Donald Trump – we already know that he's going to say,” he said. “ Don't fall into the nonsense, talk to the American people. 'If I were president, when I'm president, this is what I want to do.' This is how we're gonna get it done.”