Biden announces Anita Dunn as senior adviser, TJ Ducklo as deputy press secretary in additions to WH staff

Former Obama White House communications director and senior adviser for President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign Anita Dunn is joining the White House as a senior adviser to the president.

Dunn is said to be joining the White House on a "temporary basis," sources told Fox News, and will be on leave from SKD Knickerbocker, where she is a partner and founding member.

Dunn served as a senior adviser on Biden’s presidential campaign, and a person close to the Biden camp told Fox News that she is "an extremely well-respected and well-liked person in this community."

The source told Fox News that Dunn has been widely credited with having steered the campaign "so ably" after Iowa and New Hampshire—an interim period before Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon was brought on board.

Dunn previously served as a chief strategist for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and then served as his White House communications director until 2009.

The Biden transition team also announced a number of other additional White House staff, including campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo as deputy White House press secretary. Ducklo is currently a spokesman for the Biden-Harris transition.

Ducklo will serve as deputy to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"Speaking honestly, with empathy and directly to the public about our administration will be among the key pillars in this Presidency and White House," Biden said in a statement Friday. "At a time when American families are facing numerous challenges, these appointees will strengthen our administration’s ability to convey information to the American people and be integral in our team’s efforts to build our nation back better."

Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain also touted the appointments, saying they "will be critical in communicating information on behalf of the White House to the press and the American public."

"They are respected and creative strategists ready to tackle the urgent challenges facing our nation," Klain said.

The Biden transition also announced that Matt Hill, a campaign deputy press secretary, will join the White House as a senior associate communications director.

Other White House announcements include Khanya Brann as senior communications assistant and special assistant to the director of communications; Eric Bravo as White House video editor; Rykia Dorsey Craig, Seth Schuster and Ike Hajinazarian as regional communications directors; Drew Haskett as presidential videographer; Lawrence Jackson as photographer to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris; Terry Moynihan as deputy director for research; Adam Schultz as chief official White House photographer; and Todd Zubatkin as deputy director for research.

Vice President-elect Harris touted the appointees, calling them "dedicated public servants who will help us deliver on our commitment to contain the coronavirus pandemic, create an economy that works for working people, and rebuild our country in a way that lifts up all Americans."

The incoming administration has announced more than 215 White House appointees, with the transition calling it "a new record for appointments pre-inauguration."