Biden to visit New York as city reels from killing of two policemen

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to New York City to meet with Mayor Eric Adams next week as the city reels from the loss of two NYPD officers shot and killed last week.

The White House says Biden will travel Thursday to New York to meet with Adams to "discuss his administration’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime, which includes historic levels of funding for cities and states to put more cops on the beat and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, as well as stepped-up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal gun traffickers."

Biden’s trip comes after thousands of uniformed police officers from the country flocked to New York City’s 5th Avenue around St. Patrick’s Cathedral to pay their respects to fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilber Mora, who were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call earlier this month.

The shooter was killed by a third officer.

During Rivera’s funeral, his widow criticized newly sworn-in New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced shortly after taking office that his office will no longer prosecute some crimes.

"Although you won’t be here anymore, I want you to live through me," Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera said. "This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now."

Bragg was present in the room at the time Rivera made the comment, and his office told Fox News shortly after the funeral that he is "grieving and praying for Detective Rivera and Officer Mora today and every day."

New York City saw 485 people murdered last year, a slight increase from 2020. It also experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes and an increase in almost all categories of major crimes. Additionally, subway crimes are up 65% so far in 2022.

Adams has pledged to make fighting crime a priority during his time as mayor and announced earlier this week that he is fulfilling a campaign promise and bringing back a new version of the once-controversial plainclothes anti-gun unit that was disbanded by former mayor Bill de Blasio during the height of the defund the police movement.

"New Yorkers feel as if a sea of violence is engulfing our city. But as your mayor, I promise you, I will not let this happen. We will not surrender our city to the violent few," Adams, a former police captain, said at City Hall Monday. "Gun violence is a public health crisis. There’s no time to wait. We must act."