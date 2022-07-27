Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end isolation, White House physician says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, completed his treatment plan, and will stop isolating, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid 36 hours ago, O’Connor said, and said as of Wednesday morning, he "has completed five full days of isolation."

"He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours," O’Connor said. "His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved."

"Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing," O’Connor said, adding that "given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures."

BIDEN ABLE TO RESUME PHYSICAL EXERCISE AS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS 'ALMOST COMPLETELY RESOLVED'

O’Connor said Biden will continue to be "very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socialist distanced) proximity to him."

O’Connor said the president will wear "a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication," O’Connor added.

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to test negative for COVID-19.