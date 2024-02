Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden will visit East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday for the first time since a hazardous train derailment released more than a million gallons of toxic chemicals in the area, causing health and environmental concerns.

The president has been heavily criticized by Republicans and local residents for not visiting the rural Ohio village, which is located in Columbiana County on the state's border with Pennsylvania, in the weeks and months that followed.

The incident involving a Norfolk Southern train resulted in many residents on both sides of the border having to abandon their homes and suffering from various ailments.

The National Transportation Safety Board said 38 cars derailed on Feb. 3, 2023, and a fire damaged another dozen train cars.

Biden claimed in September that he simply had not had time with his busy schedule to visit the Ohio town.

His lack of a visit came in contrast to former President Trump, who met with residents of East Palestine on Feb. 22, 2023, just weeks after the incident. Joining him was Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

"You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve," Trump told the crowd at the time. "The community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America. And that's what it is. This is really America right here. We're standing in America."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.