Biden changes end of US combat mission in Afghanistan from Sept. 11 to Aug. 31

President Biden said U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan sooner than his original Sept. 11 deadline, telling reporters Thursday U.S. forces will be home by Aug. 31.

"In this context, speed is safety," Biden told reporters, adding that not a single U.S. military member has been lost during the withdrawal process.

"The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan – to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Osama bin Laden," he continued. "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build."

The president pushed back on some GOP calls to remain in Afghanistan as the Taliban gains in strength.

Biden said it is the "right and responsibility" of the Afghan people to decide how their country will function, and the impetus of the government to protect the nation’s sovereignty.

The U.S. will continue to provide air support for Afghani military forces, along with humanitarian and civilian assistance on important issues surrounding women’s rights.

But Biden doubled down on his decision not to leave a standing military force and posed the question, "How many thousands more of America’s daughters and sons are you willing to risk?"

"How long would you have them stay?" he continued.

"Staying would have meant U.S. troops taking causalities," Biden added.

During the 20-year period – the United States' longest-running war – American troops trained more than 300,000 Afghan military members and security forces to help them combat the threat of the Taliban.

Despite the training efforts and attempted peace deal by the U.S., the Taliban is estimated to have gained control over at least 50 of Afghanistan’s 370 districts.

