Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published
Last Update just in

Biden changes end of US combat mission in Afghanistan from Sept. 11 to Aug. 31

Biden says he will not send 'another generation to Afghanistan'

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden said U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan sooner than his original Sept. 11 deadline, telling reporters Thursday U.S. forces will be home by Aug. 31. 

"In this context, speed is safety," Biden told reporters, adding that not a single U.S. military member has been lost during the withdrawal process. 

"The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan – to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Osama bin Laden," he continued. "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build."

The president pushed back on some GOP calls to remain in Afghanistan as the Taliban gains in strength.

Biden said it is the "right and responsibility" of the Afghan people to decide how their country will function, and the impetus of the government to protect the nation’s sovereignty.

The U.S. will continue to provide air support for Afghani military forces, along with humanitarian and civilian assistance on important issues surrounding women’s rights. 

But Biden doubled down on his decision not to leave a standing military force and posed the question, "How many thousands more of America’s daughters and sons are you willing to risk?"

"How long would you have them stay?" he continued. 

"Staying would have meant U.S. troops taking causalities," Biden added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

During the 20-year period – the United States' longest-running war – American troops trained more than 300,000 Afghan military members and security forces to help them combat the threat of the Taliban. 

Despite the training efforts and attempted peace deal by the U.S., the Taliban is estimated to have gained control over at least 50 of Afghanistan’s 370 districts.

Check back on this developing story. 

More from Politics